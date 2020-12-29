OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said on Monday he was having to recruit players already on the roster to play in a bowl game, the Rebels’ first in five years.
While some players may be uncertain, Kiffin has outside linebacker Lakia Henry locked in not only for Saturday’s Outback Bowl against No. 7 Indiana but for next season as well.
At this point, Henry is the only Ole Miss senior to state publicly that he will return in 2021 and take advantage of the extra season of eligibility extended by the NCAA to all players because of the challenges brought on by a COVID-19 season.
Henry hopes to improve his draft stock for 2022.
“I will be coming back next year,” Henry said. “I didn’t have the season I wanted to have this year, and I feel like I can go in the first three rounds.”
Kiffin said a few players were considering skipping the bowl game, but, according to players who participated in a Zoom interview session, all available hands were at practice Tuesday as no additional “opt-outs” were made public.
Ole Miss lost important contributors in tight end Kenny Yeboah and wide receiver Elijah Moore before the season finale at LSU on Dec. 19.
Injuries have further weakened the Rebels at wide receiver and running back.
Henry says he’s not aware of other senior teammates who have chosen to return.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral made it known early that he will come back for his junior season.
Corral believes that he’s ready for a transition athletically right now.
“Athletically I think I could do it … leave, but mentally I think I need another year to grow in all aspects but really mentally,” Corral said.
Henry believes he’s left some big plays on the table in 2020.
He’s been better on the back end than the front and currently shares the team lead in tackles with 62 with inside linebacker Jacquez Jones.
Henry also has five tackles for loss, 2 ½ sacks, three pressures and a couple of forced fumbles.
Henry also stressed a desire to grow mentally.
“I have to increase my football knowledge. There were a couple of times out there on the field where I didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “That’s not a good thing for a linebacker. I’m going to put my all into it next year and see what happens.”