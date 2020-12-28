OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was light on specifics with the Rebels’ COVID-19 situation but determined that the Rebels will play in their first Florida bowl game in almost 30 years.
Ole Miss is scheduled to face No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl Saturday morning.
The last time the Rebels played in a Florida bowl game they lost to another Big 10 team, Michigan 35-3 in the Gator Bowl.
“We’ve not talked about not playing. We just want to play and be part of a bowl game after not playing in one. We’ve not even discussed that, so I don’t know what our numbers are. We’re just going,” Kiffin said Monday in his regularly scheduled Zoom call with local media.
Kiffin noted that some SEC teams during the regular season played with scholarship numbers below the conference’s COVID-19 minimum.
The Ole Miss roster could face more non-COVID-19 shifting. The Rebels played their final regular season game at LSU without their top two pass-catching threats in wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah.
Kiffin said additional players – no number provided – are considering opt-outs for the bowl game.
He expects an answer from those players when practice resumes Tuesday.
“We’re recruiting our own players to play in a bowl game that they’ve never played in. Is what it is,” Kiffin said.
The Rebels will be without wide receiver Braylon Sanders against Indiana, and running back Jerrion Ealy will be questionable. Both suffered ankle sprains in the LSU game.
With Ealy’s status uncertain utility player Tylan Knight, who began the season at running back before moving to defensive back, will train with the running backs again.
Kiffin said the roster is down to six scholarship receivers and that tight end play against the Hoosiers will be handled by committed.
Backups Casey Kelly and Damarcus Thomas were each targeted once against LSU, and Kelly turned in a 57-yard catch.
Kiffin said he will turn his attention to his vacant defensive line coach position after the bowl game. Graduate assistant coach Marquise Watson will handle DL responsibilities this week and against the Hoosiers.
The Rebels are playing in a bowl game for the first time in five years and want to do more than just show up.
“When you come back here and go in that indoor (practice facility) with that banner what do you want that banner to say when you bring your kids here someday,” Kiffin said.