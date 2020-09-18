OXFORD • COVID-19 has created unknowns with college basketball, but of one thing Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis is certain: He’ll have time to get his team ready.
The NCAA board of governors voted on Wednesday to begin college basketball games on Nov. 25 with practice to begin on Oct. 14.
Regular-season games had been scheduled to begin on Nov. 10.
The change means the Rebels have lost exhibition games against Alabama-Huntsville and Southern Miss as well as their first three regular-season games against New Orleans, North Carolina A&T and Charleston Southern.
The Cayman Island Classic that was moved to Destin, Florida, is also up in the air.
If there are no additional changes to the schedule, Ole Miss will begin Dec. 1 at home against Rider and will play 25 regular-season games.
With men’s basketball having only two positive COVID cases since June, Davis has been able to get a lot done.
Roll with it, baby
“We have rolled pretty good. We’re into four-on-four and five-on-five in our four-hour weeks,” Davis said. “Our team has been in a good place, knock on wood, with COVID. What we’re going to do next week is take the week off.
“We’ve been going pretty good.”
Teams can extend to 12-hour weeks with eight hours of on-floor work next week. However, Davis has been so pleased with recent workouts that Ole Miss will take off next week.
There could be a lot of change in traditional neutral-site events that often take place in November, and fans could see events with different matchups begin to come together, Davis said.
Presently, the Rebels are scheduled to face La Salle, Kansas State and Oregon State in Destin.
The first two games are set for Nov. 23 and 24, the third for Nov. 25.
Davis is hopeful the Rebels will find a neutral-site event, and that could be a modified Destin event. Talks are ongoing.
It’s possible there could also be fluctuation within the regular-season schedule.
“Right now we feel good that the teams that are on our schedule are going to play, but still there may be things that come up,” Davis said. “We would like to play in a neutral-site event, but can we find a date after the 25th? We would like to get to the full 27 games. That’s kind of our goal.”