OXFORD • Ole Miss has announced 14 new positive COVID-19 cases at the school.
The school sent an email to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday saying it had received notification of 14 positive tests – 13 among student-athletes and one from an employee.
The email came near the end of the daily media briefing by Gov. Tate Reeves.
During the briefing, Reeves and Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state’s chief health officer, referenced increased positive cases at the Mississippi University for Women and Ole Miss.
The Ole Miss email does not specify which sports are most affected but says 11 positive tests are from the same team. Women’s soccer and volleyball are practicing right now, as well as football.
A source tells the Daily Journal the team referenced in the email is not the football team.
Results of tests on other student-athletes are pending.
“The 13 positive cases reported today were discovered in a mass screening of 274 individuals that are associated with athletics,” athletics director Keith Carter said in a prepared statement. “Privacy concerns prevent us from being able to provide any details on their role in our department. We will use this as a teaching moment to reinforce responsible social behavior with all those affiliated with our athletics program and our campus community.”
Dobbs said the time frame on the positive cases is Aug. 10-14.
Last Saturday, Ole Miss began a staggered return to campus for the general student population, which continues through Friday.
As college students return throughout the country, images have appeared on social media of large gatherings with apparent disregard for established COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Ole Miss sophomore quarterback John Rhys Plumlee on Wednesday said he believes he and his teammates can make decisions to help avoid becoming COVID positive.
A handful of positive tests shortly after athletes returned for off-season conditioning in June got players’ attention, Plumlee said.
“You could see there was a larger number of guys on the team that got the virus, and then it significantly went down because it kind of opened our eyes to the fact that, ‘Oh this is a real thing, and if we want to play this season we have to hunker down.’ I think we’ve done a really good job as a team of deciding ‘Hey, let’s be safe, let’s do this the right way so that we can play this season,’” Plumlee said.