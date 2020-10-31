NASHVILLE • Buried on the depth chart at their respective positions, it was not a hard call for Miles Battle and Tylan Knight to jump to the other side – the defensive side.
Sometimes creative solutions are called for in response to adversity.
With Ole Miss taking hit after hit from COVID-19 issues and injuries, coach Lane Kiffin started pillaging his offense to find people to help out on defense.
Battle, a wide receiver, and Knight, a running back, were eager to respond.
The Rebels will have end Tariqious Tisdale and cornerbacks Deane Leonard and JaKorey Hawkins back for Saturday’s 3 p.m. kickoff against Vanderbilt.
They’ll also have Battle at cornerback and Knight at safety as possibilities.
The COVID-19 concerns had settled down when Kiffin learned that starting strong safety Jaylon Jones would be lost for the remainder of the season with an upper body injury.
Battle, once a four-star wide receiver prospect, hadn’t played defense since his sophomore year at Cyprus Creek High School in Houston, Texas.
At the urging of cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley, Battle began practicing with the defense in preparation for Arkansas two weeks ago.
He got in the game against Auburn and had a pass break-up on a third down that resulted in Ole Miss getting the ball back with the lead and 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining.
“I was juiced. To get out there and make that play was exciting,” he said.
For Knight, it was a return to the side of the ball he played as a freshman but with a new staff and new system.
Knight (5-foot-7, 180) appeared in 12 games as a freshman in 2018. He played running back at first but was soon moved to safety. He finished the season with 16 tackles.
Knight had four carries at running back in the season opener but quickly lost playing time and Jerrion Ealy and Jarod “Snoop” Conner were emphasized more.
“Defense doesn’t change too much. All you’ve got to do is learn the new terminology. Cover 2 is still going to be Cover 2. The experience of my freshman year really helped me,” Knight said.
So did extra time in the film room focusing on where to line up.
Even with that there’s been a lot of on-the-job training for Knight and Battle particularly when Auburn was in a 2-minute set.
“I’m listening to our coaches have to yell ‘play press, blitz, play off,’” Kiffin said. “In that situation we were in they did a great job for the little amount of time they’d had.”
Knight and Battle are both hope to see their little amount of time increase.
“I’m here to play wherever they put me,” Knight said.
“I walk by faith, not by sight. This is the path I’ve been presented,” Battle said.