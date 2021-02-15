OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco believes the Rebels will keep their season-opening dates in Arlington, Texas this weekend.
Getting the equipment bus there could be another matter.
No. 6 Ole Miss is part of the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field, home of MLB’s Texas Rangers, beginning Friday.
The winter storm has affected both states and many others and has Bianco concerned about buses.
The Rebels will fly out of Oxford, but their equipment generally arrives ahead them by bus. In addition, the team will need two buses to get from the airport to the hotel and the hotel to the stadium.
“It throws a little bit of a curve to our travel people, our ops people, trying to figure out how we’re going to get there,” Bianco said. “The good news is we’re going to play. It’s a dome. We just need to get there.”
Globe Life Field features a retractable roof.
The Rebels are scheduled to open Friday against No. 10 TCU. They take on No. 3 Texas Tech Saturday and No. 9 Texas Sunday. Each game begins at 3 p.m.
No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 8 Arkansas round out the six-team field.
It’s possible the even could shift to Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Bianco said.
“They just want us to feel comfortable with the travel. It’s a little too soon right now. We’ve probably got to get through another 24 or 48 hours to figure out exactly when we’re leaving,” Bianco said.
Even with the sub-standard weather the Rebels were able to practice outside Friday and Saturday and got in some work early Sunday.
Twelve players were unable to get to the baseball complex because of deteriorating road conditions, Bianco said.
All players were gone from the building by noon.
Ole Miss will be without first baseman Trey LaFleur (shoulder) for the first weekend. Bianco doesn’t expect LaFleur, one of the team’s top hitter in the intrasquads, to be out for an extended period.
A second player will be unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19. The team’s next round of COVID tests is Wednesday.
Offense has been ahead of defense in the three intra-squad weekends.
“The hitters for the most part have dominated the weekends,” Bianco said. “We’ve really swung it well.”