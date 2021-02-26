OXFORD • TJ McCants took advantage of an opportunity to start on Wednesday night, but he hasn’t locked down the temporary job at second base.
No. 1 Ole Miss hung the help wanted sign at the position on Monday night when it was learned that sophomore Peyton Chatagnier, this week’s SEC baseball co-player of the week, would miss a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in the Rebels’ 8-1 win over Texas.
A freshman from the Florida Panhandle, McCants hit a pair of doubles and was smooth turning a double play with shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, another freshman, in the Rebels’ 12-1 win over Arkansas State.
He may or may not get the start when the Rebels take on Central Florida in the first of three games today at 4.
A rainy forecast could cause schedule changes. Presently there are first-pitch times of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.
The Rebels carry a school-record 20-game win streak into the series.
Junior college transfer Will Garrett is also expected to get a look at second base during Chatagnier’s absence.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco could also move Justin Bench from center field to second and create an opportunity for Cade Sammons or John Rhys Plumlee in the outfield.
“I don’t think (second base) is locked,” Bianco said. “One of the things it’s going to force us to do, and it may be a good thing, it’s going to force us to get some guys in there that may not have.”
Plumlee, better known for his football contributions, was a late-game replacement in right field on Wednesday and homered in his only at-bat.
Also going long was first baseman Cael Baker, who did not make the Texas trip because of health issues.
UCF is 1-3 but carries an RPI of 13 according to WarrenNolan.com.
The Knights lost twice against Florida Atlantic last weekend including on Day 2 when they scored 15 runs but gave up 20. They won on Day 3 15-6 and were shut out Tuesday by Stetson 7-0.
While Bianco tinkers, McCants will continue to get opportunities.
“It was really nice to see TJ in there getting a couple of hits. Even before he got the hit, in his first at-bat he was aggressive, and that’s what I was looking for,” Bianco said.