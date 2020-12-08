STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State men’s basketball team used a large second-half run to win its third consecutive game on Tuesday night.
Mississippi State beat Jackson State, 82-59, at the Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs (3-2) struggled to shoot the ball for most of the night, but used a 16-0 run over the first seven minutes of the second half to separate themselves.
Mississippi State’s next game is on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Bulldogs face Dayton in the Holiday Hoopsgiving Tournament in Atlanta, Ga.
“Our defense had everything to do with that run,” head coach Ben Howland said. “We came out really defensive minded. I think it was a 16-0 run, if I’m not mistaken. We did a great job offensively, sharing the ball and getting it inside right away.”
The Bulldogs shot only 34% in the first half. After hitting 5 of their first 6 shots, MSU missed 12 straight shots and made only 6 of their last 22 shots. Despite the poor shooting, Mississippi State made three shots at the end of the half and led Jackson State, 34-30, at halftime.
Out of the halftime break, Cameron Matthews, Abdul Ado and Iverson Molinar each made a basket, Molinar’s a 3-pointer, to push Mississippi State up 41-30 with 18 minutes left in the game.
Sophomore Tolu Smith then took over.
Smith scored six straight points and Javian Davis added a 3-pointer to push Mississippi State ahead, 50-30. Smith scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the second half to give himself a double-double in the game.
He finished with 19 points and 12 rebonds.
“I thought he was sped up in the first half and was trying to do too much,” Howland said of Smith. “In the second half, he settled down and did a good job of posting and getting big and getting second shots. He had five offensive rebounds and a number of those were for scores.”
Molinar, who was making his second-straight start after missing the first three games with COVID, led all scorers with 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting and hit five 3-pointers. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists.
D.J. Stewart and Davis each added 11 points.