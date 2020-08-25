OXFORD – Technically, Ole Miss is approaching the 2020 football season with two returning starters on the offensive line.
For all practical purposes that number is more like 2 ½.
Nick Broeker isn’t actually a returning starter, but as a true freshman in 2019 he split time at left tackle with senior Michael Howard.
While the job was shared, the staff often trusted Broeker’s athleticism in big games.
He played a career-high 58 snaps at No. 2 Alabama and played 45-plus snaps at Missouri and at Mississippi State.
His rookie success didn’t go unnoticed. He was named freshman All-America by 247Sports and honorable mention by Pro Football Focus.
“There were a couple of times I shocked myself just looking back and realizing what I was able to do as an 18-year-old,” Broeker said.
Broeker, 6-foot-4 and an all-conference high school basketball player at Sacred Heart-Griffin in Springfield, Illinois, wasn’t just taking up space on the field. He played 474 snaps and allowed just one sack on 213 pass block attempts.
In his second camp, even as he learns a new system on offense, Broeker finds the game slowing down.
“After seeing what I saw last year, being in games and getting all those reps, it’s slowed down,” he said. “Now I know what to expect. It’s been a lot easier this camp.”
Adding 10 pounds to his frame to get up to 305 has helped make things easier.
So has a different practice style under Lane Kiffin that leans to shorter workouts.
“A lot of us every day, we’re constantly saying that we feel a lot more fresh and ready to go. That’s been really good for us,” he said.
There will be no sharing of first-team snaps for Broeker this season, but there will be a new starter at left guard – third-year sophomore Jalen Cunningham or redshirt freshman Caleb Warren, most likely – and he’ll move from the role of student to teacher.
Broeker credits last year’s older players like Howard, Alex Givens and Eli Johnson for helping him along.
As the calendar turns toward the Sept. 26 opener against Florida Broeker hopes to gain more consistency in his pass-blocking sets and in the use of his hands.
“Those have been my two big points of emphasis. When I do it right and do it consistently it’s been paying off for me.”