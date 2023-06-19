Jathan Hatch is the latest big recruit to come out of tiny Biggersville High School.
The senior athlete announced his commitment to Louisville’s football program on Monday. He’s been a running back and safety for Biggersville, with Louisville recruiting him as a defensive back.
“Most importantly, me being so athletic I can play a lot of positions, like star, or I can play corner or free safety or strong. Just being athletic means I can play any DB spot,” Hatch said.
Last season, Hatch recorded 24 tackles and four interceptions on defense, plus he rushed for 1,696 yards and 26 touchdowns. A three-star prospect, he’s the 29th-ranked recruit in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.
Hatch joins a list of Biggersville football players to sign Division I scholarships over the years, including Qua Davis, Tojo Patterson and Alex Carpenter.
“I’m trying to show that a small school has big-time guys,” Hatch said.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder also held offers from Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Kentucky, Cincinnati and several other D-I schools. Louisville went 8-5 last season and hired Jeff Brohm as head coach in December after Scott Satterfield took the Cincinnati job.
Hatch said he loved watching current NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson when he played at Louisville, so going there is “like a dream.”
And he hopes to make an impact sooner than later.
“I’ve got a good chance to get on the field, and they’ve got a lot of older guys. So when I get there, being young, if I get right and do all the things I need to do, I should play early.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.