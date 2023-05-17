When you look at the most recent Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings, you’ll find some familiar schools. Auburn, Tennessee and Murray State are three of the many schools in the most recent Top 25 released on May 6.
At No. 8, you’ll see Blue Mountain Christian University, a school far smaller than the aforementioned three, but just as, if not more, competitive.
“It’s awesome because some of those schools have humongous fishing teams,” BMCU coach Shane Cox said. “Some of them will have 35, 40 guys, and we’re a small team. We run 14-16 kids a year on our team, and to be able to compete with the guys that’s got 30 and 40 kids on a team is pretty amazing.”
This season has been a bit of a roller coaster compared to years past, but the Hilltoppers have found a way regardless.
“It all looks good, but we’ve had our rough days,” Cox said. “We had a year in the past that we were a little better than we were last year, but we just take the good with the bad and keep going.”
The program was first established in November 2017 not only to expand the number of sports available at BMCU but also to capitalize on the growing popularity of fishing at the high school and college levels.
The Hilltoppers played their first competition just two months later in January 2018. The first two anglers were Alden Keel and Ty Cox, Shane’s son. Both signed on the day of that first competition.
Shane has been the coach ever since the program started, and BMCU has finished ranked in the top 10 in each of those seasons. He feels that the school’s proximity to nearby lakes plays a big role in getting high-level student athletes.
“Having the opportunity to compete on the water along with a signed scholarship has led many to Blue Mountain that before may not have considered our area to further their education,” he said. “Being centrally located between both Pickwick Lake and Sardis Lake, along with many other local lakes in close proximity, North Mississippi is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts.”
The Hilltoppers will have a handful of anglers competing at the 2023 Bassmaster College National Championship from Aug. 8-10 at Pickwick Lake. John Mark Berry and Blake Bullock are the No. 6 pair in the country, according to Bass Master College Team of the Year standings. They’ll be joined by T.J. Edwards, Lake Norsworthy and Wes Bailey.
BMCU will have two more competitions before then to determine additional qualifiers based on the weight of the fish caught. The first will be the Boat U.S. Championship on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina from May 25-26. The second will be the Bass Master Wild Card on Lay Lake in Alabama from June 9-10.
Even with the ups and downs of this season, Cox is happy that this year’s team has been able to keep a winning tradition going.
“You see some schedules that struggle and struggle and they hardly ever get up close to the top 10,” he said. “For us to stay where we’re at year in and year out is amazing.”
