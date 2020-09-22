Blue Mountain College powerlifter Madisyn Herron set a national record on Saturday.
The sophomore from Oxford recorded a squat lift of 293 kilograms (645.9 pounds) at the USAPL Brother Bennett Memorial meet in Hattiesburg. That broke the USA Powerlifting Junior National record previously held by Viviana Flores, who squatted 292.5 kg in 2017.
Herron also broke eight state records at the meet, won her weight class and was best overall female lifter.
Blue Mountain’s next meet is Oct. 10 in Springfield, Missouri.