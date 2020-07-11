Football is king in the South – and in many other areas of the country – but the king might be forced to take a sabbatical this year.
If these COVID-19 numbers don’t quickly reverse field, it’s unlikely we’ll see high school or college football in most places – certainly not in Mississippi. The pandemic is getting worse here, because apparently not enough people are taking it seriously.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Tuesday that “it’s getting worse every day.”
We’ve seen some teams have to suspend workouts due to coronavirus scares. That’s manageable right now, but what about when the season starts?
We could see games being canceled left and right if teams get hit with the virus. The season could implode in a very short time.
As hard as it will be to accept, people need to realize that football simply might not happen this year.
Coaches and fans who insist on playing the season as scheduled – and those people exist – are making it clear they don’t care one bit for the welfare of the athletes. They’re being selfish.
Fortunately, all of the area coaches I’ve talked to this summer have been extremely cautious.
“You’ve got coaches out there that are really doing a great job of being extra cautious like we are and taking care of the kids and putting their healthy and safety first, above everything else,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said.
There has been a lot of talk of moving the season to the spring. I don’t think that’s a good idea, especially for high school.
If a player blows out a knee playing in the spring, then he likely loses the following season while recovering. That’s not as big a deal in college, as an athlete might be able to take a medical redshirt or be granted an extra year by the NCAA because of the unique circumstances.
High school players don’t have such options. When high school is over, it’s over. And most of these kids won’t get to play at the next level.
Sports shuffle
Another negative in moving high school football to spring is spring sports would have to be moved to the fall. But if you’re moving football to spring because you think COVID won’t allow it to be played in the fall, then what makes you think baseball and softball, etc., will be able to play?
Those kids will then have lost the better part of two seasons. And you can’t keep spring sports where they are while moving football, because then fall athletes who play in the spring would have to make a very tough choice.
I know what you’re thinking: Football is a high-contact sport, making it much riskier to play during a pandemic than other sports.
That’s true. But that doesn’t mean COVID won’t shut down those other sports – as it’s done once already.
Again: Have you seen the numbers?
I am not optimistic the season will happen for high schools – or for colleges. We already have major conferences saying they’re eliminating all non-conference games.
There has been talk of high school teams playing only division games.
I hope some kind of season can be played. But I’ll be surprised if it happens.