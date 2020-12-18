Taylor Hughes has a pretty good idea of what Sarah Fuller has gone through these last few weeks.
In fact, Hughes could have been Fuller, the Vanderbilt soccer player turned kicker who became the first woman to play – and score – in a Power Five football game.
Three years ago, Taylor Hughes the soccer player became Taylor Hughes the football player when she joined Pontotoc High School’s team as a kicker. As a junior, she made 33 of 36 point-after kicks and 3 of 4 field goal attempts.
Her senior year was cut short by a condition she has called Chiari 1, which required brain surgery that September. Until that point, she was seriously considering kicking in college, and Ole Miss was giving her a look.
Hanging up the cleats
After getting injured while playing soccer for Itawamba Community College as a freshman, Hughes decided to give up sports. But she has followed the Fuller story closely.
“I think it’s amazing that she’s doing it, and I think it’s amazing that she can keep her head strong,” Hughes said. “I never played for thousands of people, but I’ve played for hundreds, and that was hard enough.”
Fuller’s historic feat was not a welcome sight for everyone. Some critics called it a gimmick or publicity stunt, including notorious internet troll and male chauvinist Clay Travis.
Hughes heard some awful things while she was still in high school. It seems a lot of Ole Miss fans didn’t like the prospect of having a female kicker on their team.
“The heat that I got on message boards was terrible,” she said. “Sexual stuff, and they said it would be another Penn State, wouldn’t it?”
Which makes no sense, but we’re talking about fans here.
Hughes didn’t always have the best support within her own Pontotoc team, either. A few had her back, including her holder, Caleb Hobson.
“I got boys telling me they hoped I died when I had my brain surgery, and they were my teammates. The thing is, I have no idea (why). I still don’t know to this day. I don’t talk to any of them any more, but the ones that were there for me, I absolutely love every one of them. Because they helped me not feel as awkward even though I was in such an uncomfortable situation.”
It’s hard enough being a kicker, given the pressure they’re under to be perfect. Add on top of that being a woman, and it’s almost a lose-lose situation. Hughes, who had a career-long field goal of 37 yards, still blames herself for Pontotoc’s loss in the second round of the playoffs, when she missed a late field goal that would have tied the game.
“I remember just hanging my head,” she said. “I could’ve won that game for us, and it was my fault. That’s one thing that happens as a kicker, is you kind of have some control over a game.”
Hughes’ football career is over now, as is Fuller’s. Both left a mark that cannot be erased, a mark young girls can see and aim for.
“I hope it opens more doors, and I hope it makes other women and other girls know that, hey, I can do that because she did it,” Hughes said. “That’s one thing I wanted to show girls – I’m doing this, so anything you want to do, you can do it, too. It’s not something that you have to just dream about. Go out and set your mind and do it.”