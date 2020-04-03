For the second year in a row, baseball season ended almost as soon as it began for Jackson Bridges.
The Tupelo product injured his elbow in the opening game of the 2019 season at Meridian Community College, requiring Tommy John surgery. He transferred to Mississippi College and had recovered well enough to pitch out of the bullpen this season.
Bridges logged 1 2/3 innings before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled college sports across the board.
“You have to play with the cards you were dealt and make the most out of it,” Bridges said.
And so that’s what he’s doing.
Bridges and his roommate, fellow pitcher David Dunn, have assembled a makeshift gym in their garage. The have a power rack, three barbells, several metal and rubber plates, a couple of medicine balls, and towels hanging from the crossbeams for pull-ups.
Sometimes other teammates will come over to work out. Bridges and Dunn also throw the ball around to keep their pitching arms as sharp as possible.
It’s been a big adjustment for Bridges, who like any college athlete is accustomed to a certain routine.
“Every single day you knew you had three classes that lasted from 8 a.m. until 11:30, and then you knew you were going back to your house to fix lunch, and then going to practice,” he said. “You have a practice plan from 1:30 until 5:30, and everything was structured.
“And now it’s like, you’re on your own and you’ve got to be accountable for yourself with schoolwork and working out and staying with it.”
Baseball has been a part of the 21-year-old Bridges’ routine for a long time. He became a high school star at Tupelo, leading the Golden Wave to the Class 6A state championship in 2017 while posting a 9-3 record and 1.02 ERA.
In his freshman season at Meridian, Bridges was 3-1 with an 8.12 ERA as a starting pitcher. Then he blew out his elbow in the fourth inning of his first 2019 outing.
That led to Tommy John surgery by famed orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews on March 8. Recovery time is typically 12 to 18 months, but Bridges made his first appearance for MC on Feb. 14.
“When it was taken away from me and I was no longer an option to pitch, but I was still at every single game watching, it was difficult to watch my team play over and over again, wanting to be out there and wanting to play so bad,” Bridges said. “That’s what pushed me to take my therapy really seriously and do everything I could to get back out on the field as fast as I can.”
Bridges’ glove is embroidered with Bible verse reference Psalm 23:4: “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”
Bridges got that glove before his recent trials, and the verse means more to him now than ever.
“No matter the obstacles that come in my life, that ‘although I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,’ the obstacles that come like popping my UCL or this coronavirus ending the season, I’m not going to fear anything because I know I have God,” he said. “It’s His will be done.”