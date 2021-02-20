ARLINGTON, Texas • The Ole Miss baseball team used a strong performance by its bullpen to start the season off with a Top 10 win on Saturday night.
No. 6-ranked Ole Miss beat No. 10 TCU, 7-3, in the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown played at Globe Life Park in Arlington. It was the 17th-straight win for Ole Miss dating back to last season.
The Rebels' bullpen, which consisted of Jackson Kimbrell, Drew McDaniel and Taylor Broadway, pitched 7 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball in relief of starter Doug Nikhazy. The trio allowed only five hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters.
Broadway pitched four innings, allowed only one hit, and struck out five batters.
“Our staff is stacked,” Broadway said of the Ole Miss bullpen. “From top to bottom, we all have great stuff and just compete for sure. I can’t imagine having to pick who is going to pitch. I mean, everyone is really good. I think we can all do stuff like that and the staff should be pretty good. I’m excited to see what we can all do.”
The Ole Miss (1-0) offense gave the Rebels’ pitching staff a four-run cushion in the second inning. After two walks and a hit-by-pitch to start the inning, Ben Van Cleve doubled to right center to score two runs.
Hayden Dunhurst then hit a RBI single into right field and Trey LaFleur grounded into an RBI double play.
Ole Miss led 4-3 after Nikhazy walked in three consecutive runs in the bottom of the second inning. That score stayed the same until Peyton Chatagnier broke open the game in the top of the seventh inning.
Van Cleve started the seventh inning with a one-out single, and advanced to second base following a TCU error off the bat of Dunhurst. With two on and two outs, Chatagnier doubled into center field and scored both base runners to give Ole Miss a 6-3 lead.
Chatangier put the finishing touches with a RBI single in the ninth inning that scored Dunhurst to put Ole Miss up 7-3.
“Those late inning runs were huge for us obviously,” Van Cleve said. “We kept saying in the dugout that we need insurance runs. We need to keep adding on and adding on. Finally we got some guys to click and got some guys to get some big hits and drive in some runs. IT was big for us.”
Ole Miss will face No. 2 Texas Tech on Sunday at 3 p.m.