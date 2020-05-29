Jason Brownlee has a simple goal for the remainder of his college football career: “I’m trying to be the best receiver in the country.”
He’s been an elite receiver in high school (West Point) and junior college (East Mississippi), and now he’s leveled up to a Division I school, Southern Miss. Brownlee enrolled at USM in January following a huge sophomore season at EMCC.
He was one of the top receivers in the country, making an NJCAA-leading 75 catches for 1,055 yards and 12 touchdowns. Brownlee was named a first-team NJCAA All-American.
He did this following a modest freshman campaign, in which he had 14 catches for 113 yards and a TD.
“I had gotten used to the speed of the game and got used to the playbook,” Brownlee said of his sophomore year. “I came in with a different mindset – getting better, working on my craft, and doing what I had to do.”
At 6-foot-3 and 194 pounds, Brownlee has a D-I receiver’s build. He’s about 20 pounds heavier than he was as a senior at West Point, when he caught 42 passes for 967 yards and 11 TDs.
Brownlee didn’t start playing receiver until his sophomore year. He’d been a defensive back since the seventh grade but told the coaches he wanted to be a ball-catcher.
“They saw what I could do, how I attacked the ball in the air, and my skills fit,” he said. “And they knew, yeah, he could be a big-time weapon. When we needed a big play on third down or in the air, period, they used me for that.”
EMCC coach Buddy Stephens recalled a playoff game Brownlee’s senior year in which he went up between two defenders to haul in a touchdown pass.
“The thing I liked about it, he went up, made the catch, he did it with authority, and then when he came down he caught the ball and handed it to the referee and went on to the sideline – like, this is what I’m supposed to do,” Stephens said.
That sort of playmaking ability was on full display last fall. Brownlee had five 100-yard games and caught at least one TD in all but one of EMCC’s 10 games.
Stephens said body positioning and crisp route running helped Brownlee be so effective. But there is more to his game than technique.
“He has a confidence in himself that’s really reassuring to a coach,” Stephens said. “He’s like, hey, throw me the ball and I’ll go get it. He’s that kind of guy. He had a supreme confidence that allowed him to take charge at times.”
Brownlee fully expects to make as big an impact at USM, which will be led on offense by quarterback Jack Abraham. The former Oxford standout passed for 3,496 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
Brownlee has been staying in West Point during the pandemic shutdown but has trekked to Hattiesburg a few times to throw with Abraham.
“We’ve got a good chemistry, a good bond,” Brownlee said. “He knows I’m going to be a big-time weapon this upcoming year.”
USM returns its top two receivers from last season. That could work to Brownlee’s advantage if opposing defenses don’t pay as much attention to him as they do the other receivers.
And even if teams do scheme for Brownlee, Stephens still expects him to do big things – this year and beyond.
“Jason has the potential to be not only an SEC (caliber) wide receiver but an NFL wide receiver,” Stephens said. “If he stays healthy, we’ll watch him playing on Sunday.”