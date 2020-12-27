STARKVILLE • The Mississippi State football program will be as close to full strength on Thursday as it has been in the last two months.
Mississippi State (3-7) takes the field against No. 22-ranked Tulsa (6-2) in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Fort Worth, Texas.
When the Bulldogs do so, they will have as many players healthy as they have had in the last six weeks. Mississippi State has no players opting out of the bowl game and looks to have most players back from COVID-19.
“Looks like everybody is playing that played during the year,” head coach Mike Leach said on Sunday. “There are no additional guys that I’m aware of, at least not today. Everybody is out there bouncing around.”
Tulsa will be without its best player, as linebacker Zaven Collins opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the upcoming 2021 NFL draft. He was awarded the Bronko Nagurski trophy last week, honoring the nation’s best defender.
MSU players were allowed to go home for Christmas and spent time with their families before returning for practices. Leach said his team went through the grinder this year with the team having limited numbers all season, so they thought it was a good idea to let the players go home and rest with family.
Since returning, the Bulldogs have already started taking COVID tests again. The team has already tested once and will test a second time on Monday before taking another final test ahead of the bowl game.
“We have more tests around here than, you know, it’s non-stop tests,” Leach said.
While the players are being tested multiple times this week, it’s also not a regular bowl preparation schedule. Instead of nearly 20 practices over a month to prepare for their opponent, Leach and company are only getting about four practices before taking the field.
The team had a small practice on Saturday before hitting the practice field hard on Sunday and will do so again on Monday. The team’s last practice will be on Tuesday and the team will then travel to Fort Worth.
When the game is over Thursday afternoon, players will travel back to Starkville and will be allowed to go home until school starts back in January. Leach said he plans to stay after the game and enjoy the rest of his New Year’s Eve in Fort Worth.