STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State men’s basketball team used a strong second half performance to put away a pesky Central Arkansas team on Wednesday night.
Mississippi State beat Central Arkansas, 81-65, in the Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs (4-3) had four players in double digits led by DJ Stewart and Jalen Johnson with 17 points each. Iverson Molinar added 15 points while Tolu Smith recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Johnson was making his first start of the season. His previous season-high was 10 points entering Wednesday.
“We want to have four guys that we can count on to give us some balance attack every night in terms of double figures and hopefully get a fifth from Abdul, Deivon or one of the bigs,” head coach Ben Howland said.
The first half was back-and-forth affair with the game tied, 24-24, with just over eight minutes left in the half. Cameron Matthews, who did not start for the first time this season, entered the game and scored five straight points to put MSU up 29-24, then Tolu Smith had a putback layup to go up seven points.
“I thought he handled his role off the bench really well and gave us really good minutes off the bench,” Howland said of Matthews.
Central Arkansas (0-6) cut MSU’s lead to two in the closing minutes, but Stewart hit a mid-range buzzer-beater to put MSU up 39-35 at halftime.
Mississippi State turned its 4-point halftime lead into a 14-point lead, 55-41, just six minutes into the second half. Molinar and Johnson each hit a 3-pointer, while Stewart had a layup, Javian Davis scored four points and Smith added a free throw.
During that stretch, MSU forced the Bears to miss three of their six shots and forced a turnover.
“I thought defensively we did a good job in the second half,” Howland said. “They shot 33% in the second half. … I really implored our guys to come out and play really hard to start the second half.”
Mississippi State never let the lead fall below 13 points the rest of the way. Johnson scored seven of his 17 points down the stretch and Abdul Ado had two jumpers within two minutes to keep MSU’s late lead at 16 points.
The Bulldogs are off this weekend and will host Mississippi Valley State on Monday at 7 p.m.