STARKVILLE • Mississippi State wrapped up its non-conference slate with a blowout win on Monday night.
Mississippi State beat Mississippi Valley State, 87-48, at the Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs (5-3) shot 56% from the floor and had five players score in double digits.
Iverson Molinar led with 18 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds while D.J. Stewart added 15 points and Tolu Smith had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Mississippi State’s next game is on Wednesday, Dec. 30 against Georgia to start SEC play. The game will be played in Athens, Georgia, and broadcast on the SEC Network.
“I feel good about our team,” MSU coach Ben Howland said. “I feel good about the improvements we’ve made and I think we are playing pretty good defense and getting better offensively. … The bottom line is, the SEC is a whole new season. Everything starts over when it gets to SEC play.”
Mississippi State struggled to get separation for much of the first half, but its defense finally allowed the Bulldogs to pull away. MVSU’s Quavon Blackwood scored on a layup to cut MSU’s lead to nine points, 31-22, with 5:59 left until halftime.
The Bulldogs then held the Delta Devils without a field goal for nearly a 10-minute stretch, which included the remainder of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half
MSU led 42-25 forced eight turnovers and held MVSU to 0 for 7 from the floor during that stretch.
“I thought we did a good job for the most part defensively,” Howland said. “I have to give them credit. They showed a lot of patience offensively, more so than they had in their previous games and I thought it helped them. They’re harder to defend when they make you play for long periods of time.”
Mississippi State had another big night in the paint. The Bulldogs scored 38 of its points in the paint, were 5 of 5 on dunk attempts and out-rebounded MVSU 47-24.
MSU grabbed 16 offensive rebounds which resulted in 17 second chance points. Smith led the Bulldogs with seven offensive boards and recorded his fourth double-double of the season.
Jalen Johnson, starting in his second game of the season, recorded 10 points while Quinten Post had a career-high 10 points.