STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State men’s basketball team made quick work of South Carolina on Wednesday night.
Mississippi State beat South Carolina, 69-48, at the Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs, which have won two straight for the first time since the first week of January, are now 13-11 with a 7-8 record in conference play.
South Carolina was without starting point guard Seventh Woods due to a concussion, and the Bulldogs took advantage of the Gamecocks being short-handed. The Bulldogs took a 12-point lead just five minutes into the game and never let South Carolina get any closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
“I was really worried about this game because I have so much respect for Frank (Martin),” head coach Ben Howland said. “Our guys came out and really built on what we did Saturday in Oxford and took a positive step putting back-to-back great efforts. That was the key.”
Freshman point guard Deivon Smith started in place of Iverson Molinar, who showed up late to a team function. He, along with Derek Fountain and D.J. Stewart, each had a 3-pointer in the first three minutes of the game and MSU took an early lead, 11-5.
The Bulldogs continued to push and led by 12 points, 17-5, after layups by Fountain and Stewart and two free throws by Abdul Ado.
South Carolina cut the lead to 10 points shortly after, but couldn’t get it any closer as the Gamecocks struggled to score for most of the game. South Carolina shot only 29% from the floor and 19% from 3-point range.
“Our defense though is what keyed the win again and everything starts with that,” Howland said. “I don’t remember ever holding a team in SEC play to 29% from the field in six years. I think this was a first.”
Behind a big night from Stewart, Mississippi State was able to push its lead out to as much as 18 in the first half and led, 38-23, at halftime. Stewart had 12 of his game-high 15 points in the first half and was 3 of 3 from the floor and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.
Abdul Ado was the only other double-digit scorer for MSU with 11 points and 8 rebounds, while Tolu Smith scored 9 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
South Carolina was led by Keyshawn Bryant with 14 points.
Mississippi State only has two games left before the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs host SEC leader Alabama on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Hump.