OXFORD • Mississippi State begins a crucial stretch of the schedule tonight if the Bulldogs are to repeat with another NCAA Tournament appearance.
MSU plays at Ole Miss at 6 p.m. on ESPNU to start a string of road trips in five of its next seven games. The Bulldogs are just 2-4 in games away from home this season.
“We’ve been on the road and been right there,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “We won at Florida and had a couple of heartbreakers at Oklahoma and LSU. We just have to out-tough the opponent. There’s nothing greater than winning on the road as a team.
“Oxford has a very good home floor and I’m sure they’ll have a great, boisterous crowd and we’ve got to show up very disciplined, very tough-minded and maintain our composure and execute our offense and defense.”
State (15-8, 6-4 SEC) has struggled against the Rebels (12-11, 3-7 SEC) in Oxford, losing seven of its last eight trips there. The Bulldogs were able to pull out an 81-75 victory at the Pavilion last year behind 21 points and 11 rebounds from Reggie Perry to split with their in-state rivals.
“There’s no question that whatever we play them in any sport there’s competition to be the best,” Howland said.
Bulldog killer
One player on the Ole Miss roster who always seems to play his best against the Bulldogs is Breein Tyree, who is averaging 17.7 points in six prior games in the rivalry. The senior guard is the reigning SEC Player of the Week, having averaged 30.5 points in home wins over South Carolina and Florida last week.
Tyree is the league’s top scorer in SEC games at 22.8 points and ranks third overall with 19 per game.
“He scores at all levels,” Howland said of Tyree. “He scores from 3. He scores from pull-up jumpers in the paint. He scores at the rim and gets fouled. He does it all. He’s just a very difficult guy to match-up with. He has a chance to be an NBA player, no doubt, and I really like his game. He’s a special talent, a great competitor and has always played great against us.”
Perry ranks fourth in the conference in scoring at 17.4 points and leads the league averaging 10 rebounds. He has 13 double-doubles on the year.
Perry could be counted on to hit the boards more than ever tonight in the event center Abdul Ado cannot play. Ado left the Vanderbilt game in the second half with a sore shoulder on Saturday and his status against Ole Miss is uncertain.
The Bulldogs currently rank 10th nationally and lead the SEC with an 8.3 rebound margin.