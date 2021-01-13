STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State men’s basketball team led by as many as 13 points in the second half on Wednesday night, but an abysmal offensive second half led the Bulldogs to defeat.
Texas A&M beat Mississippi State, 56-55, at the Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs (8-5, 3-2 in SEC) led by 13 points early in the second half but gave up a 13-0 run by the Aggies (7-4, 2-3) to tie the game with 12 minutes left.
Mississippi State then took a six-point lead, 50-44, with five minutes left, but Texas A&M held the Bulldogs to two field goals down the stretch to claim the win.
“Give Texas A&M credit. They really fought, scratched and clawed. …” head coach Ben Howland said. “They’re a very well coached, hard-playing team and they hung in there with us and took advantage down the stretch. We have to bounce back from this.”
Mississippi State led by 10 points at halftime, 33-23, and pushed that lead to 13 points, 40-27, with 17:04 left in the game.
The Bulldogs, however, were then held scoreless for 5:10 of game time while Texas A&M ramped up its full court press defense. During that stretch, MSU went 0 for 6 from the floor and turned the ball over once.
“I think the key factor in the game was their press,” Howland said. “I thought their press got better in the second half when we got a little fatigued. I thought what we were doing against it was a little too tentative. … We never hurt them in their press offense. That’s totally on me.”
Texas A&M took advantage of the scoring drought and tied the game, 40-40, before MSU’s D.J. Stewart put the Bulldogs back up by two points with a midrange jumper.
After another tie, four MSU free throws and a Tolu Smith layup put the Bulldogs up by six points with 5:14 left in the game. Texas A&M then went on a 12-2 run over three minutes to take a 56-52 lead with 1:52 left.
Mississippi State cut the lead to two points on a Jalen Johnson layup, then Johnson hit 1 of 2 free throws to cut the lead to 56-55 with 57 seconds left in the game.
MSU was 6 of 10 from the free throw line.
After forcing a shot-clock violation, MSU got one last look at the basket down one point, but a Deivon Smith pass inside bounced off a Texas A&M defender’s hand and time ran out without MSU taking a shot.
“We were looking to get it to one of our two starting backcourt guys and let them attack as quickly and as fast as they could,” Howland said. “DJ (Stewart) did that and hit the ball to Deivon in the middle which was good. Deivon should have just shot the ball in that situation. I think he looked to pass and he had a shot.”
Mississippi State takes the court again on Saturday at home against Florida at 3 p.m.