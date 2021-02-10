STARKVILLE – Despite having one of its best offensive nights of the season, Mississippi State had no answer for the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night.
LSU beat Mississippi State, 94-80, in the Humphrey Coliseum. The Tigers (12-6, 7-4 in SEC) shot 61.3% from the floor and 45.5% from 3-point range and turned the ball over only seven times.
The Bulldogs (11-10, 5-7) shot 53.6% from the floor, which is the fourth-best shooting game Mississippi State has had all season. But the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up on defense, and MSU lost for the fifth time in the last six games.
LSU’s 94 points is the most Mississippi State has given up all season. The Tigers scored 24 points in transition and scored 26 points off of MSU’s 15 turnovers.
“The last five games, our defense has been absolutely terrific and we have been great in transition defense,” head coach Ben Howland said. “So really it’s inexplicable to me how this occurred tonight because we’ve been so good. … We really got hurt tonight in transition and there’s no excuse for it. But I assure you that won’t be a long-term problem.”
Mississippi State took an early six-point lead in the opening minutes of the game and and led 24-20 with 10 minutes left in the first half after Derek Fountain hit a layup.
The Tigers then went on an 11-0 run to take a 7-point lead, and despite Fountain’s career night, the Tigers led 41-39 at halftime.
Fountain, who played 27 minutes for the second consecutive game, scored a career-high 20 points. He had 15 points in the first half and was 6 of 7 from the floor to lead the Bulldogs at the break.
“I thought he had a great first half in particular and really did a good job of playing with poise,” Howland said of Fountain. “He did a great job of helping us get back in the game and I’m just proud of how he’s developed and how he's playing for us right now.”
LSU pushed its lead out to 10 points midway through the second half, but Iverson Molinar and Tolu Smith used a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 73-70 with eight minutes left.
Out of a timeout, LSU went on a 12-3 run and never looked back. Freshman Cameron Thomas, the SEC’s leading scorer, scored nine points during the stretch. He shot 9 of 16 from the floor for a game-high 25 points.
Mississippi State was led by Smith with 24 points and 11 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the season. Molinar added 16 points and Deivon Smith scored 12.