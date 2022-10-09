Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17
Records
MSU 5-1 overall, 2-1 SEC
Rankings
The Bulldogs climbed seven spots to No. 16 in The AP Top 25 and six spots to No. 17 in The USA Today Coaches poll.
Thumbs Up
MSU Quarterback Will Rogers was 31 for 48 passing for 395 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers.
The Bulldogs rushed for 173 yards, their most under third-year coach Mike Leach.
The MSU offensive line did not allow a sack against an Arkansas defense that began the day averaging 4.2 sacks per game, second nationally.
Often the Razorbacks rushed just three players, but Rogers stood unpressured in the pocket for a great length of time on a number of plays.
Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and safety Jackie Matthews had interceptions.
The MSU defense twice stopped Arkansas drives on downs inside the MSU 10-yard line, the second time at the 1.
Thumbs Down
The MSU defense gave up 483 total yards to an Arkansas offense guided by two back-up quarterbacks, mostly Malik Hornsby, a redshirt sophomore.
Hornsby completed only eight passes in 17 attempts but threw for 234 yards, almost 30 yards per completion.
MVP
Running back Dillon Johnson had an even 100 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
He also had two catches for 49 yards.
Saturday Surprise
Wide receiver Austin Williams had three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Williams had two impressive diving catches, one for a score, the other to set up one.
The Week Ahead
The Bulldogs are at Kentucky Saturday night at 6:30 on The SEC Network.
Ole Miss 52, Vanderbilt 28
Records
Ole Miss 6-0 overall, 2-0 SEC
Rankings
Ole Miss remained No. 9 in both The AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches poll.
Thumbs Up
After trailing 20-10 the Rebels scored 35 unanswered points.
The deep ball reappeared as a weapon for Ole Miss as Jaxson Dart had four completions of 48 yards or more, three to Jonathan Mingo.
Dart finished 25 for 32 for 44 yards and three touchdowns.
The defensive staff made halftime adjustments, and the Rebels were able to get Vanderbilt off the field in the last two quarters.
Running back Zach Evans averaged 7.3 yards per carry with 80 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Thumbs Down
The Vanderbilt offensive line controlled the Ole Miss defensive front seven in the first half, allowing the Commodores to eat up clock and finish drives with points.
Vanderbilt had four first-half possessions and scored on each one with two touchdowns and two field goals.
Ole Miss contributed to its own instability with seven penalties for 65 yards in the first half.
For the game, Dart threw two interceptions off two questionable decisions.
Those are turnovers that will have a different impact against better opponents.
MVP
Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo had nine catches on 11 targets for an Ole Miss single-game record 247 yards and two touchdowns.
Saturday Surprise
Transfer receiver Jordan Watkins scored his first Ole Miss touchdown on a 61-yard catch-and-run.
The Week Ahead
The Rebels return home to face Auburn in an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN.
