FORT WORTH, Texas • Mississippi State’s defense has exceeded expectations this season, but the Bulldogs have one final test that starts this morning.
Mississippi State faces No. 22-ranked Tulsa in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
There were uncertain expectations for Mississippi State’s defense this season, but the Bulldogs are ranked No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference in total yards given up after the regular season. Mississippi State (3-7) also ranks fourth in the SEC in rushing yards allowed at 125 per game.
“The best thing they’ve done is not listen to all that outside noise telling them they aren’t that good,” defensive coordinator Zach Arnett said. “They didn’t believe any of that … Guys get their opportunity, they prepare, the work hard and they go out there and play pretty good.”
Tulsa (6-2) is averaging 27.2 points per game, and the Golden Hurricane have done most of their damage on the ground. Tulsa has a three-headed monster at running back with Corey Taylor, Deneric Prince and TK Wilkerson.
Wilkerson, however, is not playing in the bowl game due to an injury. So Tulsa will stick with Taylor and Prince.
Taylor has rushed 85 times for 431 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per rush. Prince has rushed 80 times for 429 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per rush.
“Tulsa has three pretty big, physical guys that can run the rock,” MSU linebacker Erroll Thompson said. “I feel like these guys are a little more physical and often carry the load.”
Thompson, a senior linebacker, returns to the MSU defense this week after being ejected for targeting on the second play of the game against Missouri. Thompson has recorded 86 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks this year.
He will be a big boost to both the rushing defense and in coverage.
Tulsa isn’t a run-only team, however. When the Golden Hurricane are forced to throw, quarterback Zach Smith has some weapons. He’s passed for 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns this year.
On the outside, Tulsa has three receivers with around the same number of catches. Keylon Stokes has 37 catches for 527 yards and two touchdowns, Josh Johnson has 37 catches for 495 yards and a team-high six touchdowns, and JuanCarlos Santana has 30 catches for 432 yards and four touchdowns.
“They have really good skill on the outside and their quarterback has done a nice job of putting the ball in some nice windows to keep the chains moving,” Arnett said. “I’ve been really impressed with the demeanor that they play with. They fly around play hard, and every game they play is a four-quarter game.”