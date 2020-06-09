The Mississippi State baseball program could see several of its players selected in tonight’s MLB draft.
The shortened five-round draft begins tonight at 6 and can be seen on both ESPN and the MLB Network. It can also be streamed on MLB.com.
Tonight will feature 37 total picks – the first round and the competitive balance round A. There are 29 picks in the first round – Houston gave up its pick in the cheating scandal. Rounds 2-5 will be featured on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The draft was shortened this year from 40 rounds.
There are five players with Mississippi State ties that are projected to get selected – and there’s a chance some, if not all five, go tonight. The MSU players projected to get picked are pitcher JT Ginn, shortstop Jordan Westburg and second baseman Justin Foscue.
The other two players are MSU commits: Desoto Central’s Blaze Jordan and Pennsylvania high schooler Austin Hendrick.
There could have been a sixth player, but Brandon's Kellum Clark announced his intent to drop out of the MLB draft on Sunday afternoon. Clark, a corner infielder and right handed pitcher, is ranked as the No. 50 high school prospect by Athlonsports.
In a tweet on Sunday, he thanked scouts for the opportunity and said he looks forward to the draft process again in 2022.
“I have dreamed of playing baseball at Mississippi State my whole life. I can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in college baseball! See y’all in Starkvegas!!” Clark said in his tweet.
Clark played primarily third base at Brandon. He played in 44 games across his junior and shortened senior seasons and finished his high school career with a .491 batting average with 13 home runs, 12 doubles and 51 RBIs. On the mound, he had ad 3-1 record with a 4.39 era with 26 strikeouts.
Hendrick is ranked as the No. 1 high school prospect by Athlon and is projected to get selected before any of MSU’s current players. A left-handed hitter, he's considered one of the best power hitters in the draft. He won the Under Armour All-America Home Run Derby at Wrigley Field last summer.
Jordan reclassified to the 2020 class last summer and is a power hitter out of DeSoto Central. He helped lead the Jaguars to two state championships and is a career .440 hitter with 19 home runs, 33 doubles, 6 triples and 98 RBIs in four seasons. He won the MLB Home Run Derby last summer at Progressive Field.
Ginn was the 2019 SEC Freshman of the Year and was drafted in the first round of the MLB draft in 2018. He turned it down that year to attend MSU, but has dealt with arm injuries since. He pitched only three innings this season before undergoing season-ending elbow surgery.
Westburg has shown his ability to be a contact hitter with the Bulldogs and has accumulated 125 hits and a .285 batting average during his career. Foscue has proven himself as both a contact and power hitter. He has a career .297 average with 19 home runs, 38 doubles and 96 RBIs.