TUSCALOOSA, Ala. • Mike Leach believes that this Alabama squad may be the best team he’s ever coached against.
Mississippi State (1-3) travels to No. 2-ranked Alabama (5-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Crimson Tide are bullying opponents so far this year, winning by an average of 22 points per game.
Alabama’s closest game came against Ole Miss, where it won 63-48 and put up 723 yards of total offense.
“Yeah I think so,” Leach said about this being the best team he’s ever coached against. “They’re fast. Occasionally, I’ve played against some really fast teams that weren’t as big as others, but you know these guys are big. They’re fast. The thing is, is most of their players we’re already familiar with in the recruiting process. They’re the guys that hovered around the top of the lists.”
Alabama’s strength is on offense. It’s not lacking elsewhere, but the Crimson Tide are most powerful there. Quarterback Mac Jones is fourth in the nation with 1,905 passing yards, and leads the nation in completion percentage (115 of 146, 78.8%) and passer rating (212.8) among qualifying quarterbacks.
Jones played last year against Mississippi State after former quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury in the second quarter. Alabama was up 35-7 at that point, so Jones didn’t light up the scoreboard like he has shown capable of.
He finished that game 7 of 11 passing for 94 yards.
“Everything I’ve seen on the tape impresses me,” Leach said of Jones. “You just have to play real sound, just play real sound. That’s the biggest thing. You’ve got to worry about yourself, play sound and have all the gaps and spaces filled.”
Mac Jones is surrounded by an electric group of skill players. Najee Harris is a preseason All-American at running back, and he’s currently averaging 5.8 yards per rush with 14 touchdowns.
Alabama’s receiving corps took a hit this week with Jaylen Waddle, one of the best receivers in the country, suffering a season-ending ankle injury. He was averaging 22.3 yards per catch and had four touchdowns.
There’s still DeVonta Smith and John Metchie III out there, so the Crimson Tide receivers will still be dangerous. Smith has 45 catches for 556 yards and four touchdowns, while Metchie has shown big play potential all season.
He currently has 21 catches for 499 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 23.8 yards per catch.
As a whole, Alabama is averaging 387.8 passing yards per game. Mississippi State’s secondary, led by cornerbacks Martin Emerson Jr. and Emmanuel Forbes, is allowing only 192.3 passing yards per game.
Emerson is looking forward to the matchup, and said he will have the chance to show the world his talents against Smith and Metchie.
“They’re a pretty good receiving corps, but I feel like everybody is good in this league,” Martin Emerson Jr. said. “So it’s more about focusing on my preparation and doing my job. Everything else will take care of itself.”