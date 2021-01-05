STARKVILLE • When the Mississippi State men’s basketball team takes the court tonight for its toughest test yet, coach Ben Howland hopes his team has learned from Saturday night’s double- overtime loss.
MSU will host No. 13-ranked Missouri (7-1, 1-1) at 8 p.m. in the Humphrey Coliseum. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
The Bulldogs (6-3, 1-1) nearly beat Kentucky for the first time since 2009 on Saturday, but lost a nine-point lead midway through the second half. The Wildcats outscored MSU by 14 the rest of the way and won, 78-73, in double overtime.
“Obviously our guys were really hurting after that game,” Howland said in Monday’s press conference. “There’s somberness but I explained to them that game is over now and the whole key from every experience is to learn from it and not let it carry over into the next game. …”
“That game is over. We are 1-1 and we have another incredible opportunity against a very good Missouri team that is really, really tough.”
Missouri enters the game with a 1-1 mark in conference play as well. After winning all six non-conference games, the Tigers dropped their SEC opener to Tennessee, 73-53. Missouri went on to beat Arkansas on the road Saturday, 81-68.
Missouri is led in scoring by starting guard Xavier Pinson, who averages 15 points per game. But the Tigers have a pretty balanced attack with Mark Smith, Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon each also averaging double-digit scoring.
“I really like their perimeter and their depth,” Howland said of Missouri. “They have a lot of depth in their backcourt, and Tilmon had probably his best game of his career on Saturday against Arkansas, where he had 25 points and played great.”
Mississippi State’s scoring is paced primarily by Iverson Molinar’s 18.3 points and D.J. Stewart’s 18.2 points per game, with help from Tolu Smith (12.5 ppg) and Jalen Johnson (8.2 ppg).
Smith had scored double-digits in every game this season leading up to SEC play, but has seen his numbers fall since. In the two conference games, Smith has shot a combined 5 of 18 from the floor for 14 total points and grabbed 18 rebounds.
He will need to get back to double-digit scoring to add another threat for MSU and take some pressure off of Mississippi State’s guards.
“He just needs to slow down in the post,” Howland said. “Tolu is playing sometimes at a pace that is too fast, and he needs to just slow down and get settled. That comes with experience.”