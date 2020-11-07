STARKVILLE • The Mississippi State football team proudly displayed the new Mississippi state flag on Saturday.
The new Mississippi state flag, which features a magnolia flower and the words ‘In God We Trust’ on it, was voted on and approved this Tuesday to replace the former state flag, which featured the confederate battle symbol on it.
Mississippi State had the flag flying high directly below the American flag for everyone to see during the game and the national anthem, but the Bulldogs took it a step further.
When exiting the tunnel, former Starkville High School star Kobe Jones carried the flag with him and waved it as the team headed towards the sideline. When asked about it after the game, Jones said it was a proud moment for him.
‘Embrace and enjoy’
“It was just a proud moment,” Jones said. “I just felt like there was this one moment where everyone in Mississippi could come together and embrace and enjoy. That was just a big honor for me.”
Jones was a large part of the racial injustice protests this offseason for the team. When the team protested a football practice after the police shooting of Wisconsin man Jacob Blake, Jones was one of the players to step up and speak with the team and lead the march.
The team also had a lot to do with the flag being taken down in June. Kylin Hill, who opted out last week, said he would not represent the university until the flag was changed.
That, along with the SEC and NCAA also making statements saying that championships and postseason events would not happen in Mississippi until the flag was changed, helped lead to the removal of the flag in June.
Mississippi State hasn’t run out of the tunnel with the state flag in recent memory, but with Hill no longer on the team, there was no question the flag was going to be carried by Jones.
“He’s the voice,” West Point native Marcus Murphy said of Jones carrying the flag. “They say he’s the mayor of Starkville. This is his hometown and I feel like we put it in great hands of a great leader.”