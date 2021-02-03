STARKVILLE • Mississippi State has just a few scholarships left to fill for the 2021 recruiting class today.
Coach Mike Leach and the Bulldogs took advantage of the early signing period and the transfer portal to fill up most of the 2021 recruiting class, which has seen 23 of the 26 scholarships already handed out.
Mississippi State’s recruiting class is currently ranked No. 23 in the nation, according to 247sports.
The Bulldogs were ranked No. 34 in the nation following the 19 early signings on Dec. 16, but Leach has since signed four players. Mississippi State picked up two defensive back signees in three-star Jay Hampton from Amory and former five-star Jalen Green, who is transferring from the University of Texas.
The Bulldogs also picked up a defensive end, Deonte Anderson, from Florida and picked up wide receiver Makai Polk, a former three-star that is transferring from the University of California.
With the additions, MSU is still looking to add three more scholarship players to the class.
The Bulldogs have one commitment left in the 2021 class that is not signed yet. Ke’Travion Hargrove, a four-star running back from Ruston, Louisiana, committed to MSU last week. He is the second running back in the class and the fifth four-star commit.
Other than him, Mississippi State will hope to land defensive end Ty Cooper from Louisville High School. Cooper is a three-star recruit who is projected to end up signing with the Bulldogs, but is choosing between Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
The last signee for the 2021 class could be a surprise. MSU is looking for another defensive back to fill in the last spot, but isn’t sitting in a great position on any specific player.
The two leaders are French Camp athlete Calvin Johnson or Magee defensive back Cayden Bridges. Johnson is not expected to sign with MSU, and Bridges is committed to South Alabama but recently picked up offers from both Auburn and MSU. He is expected to choose between the two SEC schools today.