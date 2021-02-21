It’s been a frustrating month for Nikki McCray-Penson and the Mississippi State women’s basketball team, but the Bulldogs are finally getting back on the court.
Mississippi State (8-6, 3-5 SEC), which is unranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2014-15 season, has played only one game since Jan. 28 and only twice since Jan. 17.
The Bulldogs have had five games postponed or canceled in the last month, due to both COVID-19 issues inside opposing programs and weather/travel conditions. All three games MSU had scheduled last week were postponed.
But Mississippi State hits the road today to take on Alabama (14-6, 7-6) at 2 p.m. in Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.
“It’s been hard mentally on everybody when you’re prepping for a game but then you don’t know if you’re going to play so you can’t continue to prep because you don’t want to prep for this game and then all of a sudden you’re playing another one,” McCray-Penson said about her team. “They’ve been really good about just trying to stay locked in.”
Waiting for an end
Since the Bulldogs have only played three times in the last month, they have not been able to break their current four-game losing streak that started with a 86-78 loss to Alabama at home on January 14.
In that loss, Mississippi State led in the third quarter by as much as 11 points, but Alabama outscored the Bulldogs by 19 points in the second half to pull away late.
Since that game, MSU has played only three games and lost all three to No. 2 South Carolina, No. 5 Texas A&M, and No. 18 Arkansas.
Alabama has played eight games since that matchup and has won two-straight against Florida and Auburn. The Crimson Tide are 3-5 since the game with Mississippi State.
“I think the biggest thing is you have to go on the road and have limited mistakes,” McCray-Penson said. “You have to take pride in every possession on both ends. For us, we did see some good things in that first half that we did and then we will show them some things that we have to be better at that we have gotten better at over the course of this layoff.”