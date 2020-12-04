STARKVILLE • Iverson Molinar was a much-needed offensive spark for the Mississippi State men’s basketball team in his season debut on Friday night.
Mississippi State beat North Texas, 69-63, at the Humphrey Coliseum for a second win at home after opening with two road losses.
Molinar, who missed the team’s first three games of the season due to COVID-19, scored 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting. He also added five rebounds and two assists.
“I thought he did a good job,” head coach Ben Howland said. “I thought he got tired late in the game and made some mistakes. … But overall, he did a great job considering he missed 10-straight days of not being able to do anything.”
Molinar made his presence known from the start. After a layup by Abdul Ado on Mississippi State’s first possession of the game, Molinar scored five-straight points to put the Bulldogs (2-2) up 7-0 not even three minutes into the game.
His offensive presence was needed in the first half. Mississippi State’s leading scorer, D.J. Stewart, was held to only 2 points on 1 of 8 shooting in the half.
Molinar scored nine points on 3 of 6 shooting in the first half, and Jalen Johnson added eight points to give MSU a 29-20 lead at halftime.
“It just felt good to be back,” Molinar said. “Last year, like eight months ago, was my last bucket. So I felt pretty good.”
Stewart’s scoring prowess shined in the second half. He hit his first three shots, and finished the second half 5-10 from the field. He finished with a game-high 16 points.
Most of his points came when MSU really needed them. North Texas (1-2) cut the lead to four points with 15 minutes left, then Stewart hit a layup and free throw to put the Bulldogs up seven.
With MSU up by six points with 5:40 left in the game, Stewart knocked down a jumper to push MSU back up by eight. Then Stewart proceeded to make 3 of 4 free throws in the last three minutes of the game to keep pushing the lead out to a three-possession game.
“We want him to have the ball plenty,” Howland said of the late-game shots. “We want Iverson and Deivon (Smith) to have the ball and make plays for others.
“Those three guys are our best three playmakers. D.J. is really good off of ball screens and really good at attacking.”
MSU will be home Tuesday night against Jackson State.