Ben Howland and the Mississippi State men’s basketball program are hoping to carry some momentum into today’s SEC matchup at Vanderbilt.
Mississippi State faced a 14-point deficit early in the second half to No. 13 Missouri on Tuesday night, but scored 51-second half points to storm back and win, 78-63.
Howland gave his team a day off on Wednesday and now the Bulldogs (7-4, 2-1 SEC) travel to Nashville to face Vandy (4-4, 0-2) today at noon.
The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
“There was so much emotion after that Missouri win and I know the guys didn’t get to sleep real early,” Howland said on Thursday. “I’m glad they got a day off to celebrate it, but now it’s on to the task at hand which is Vanderbilt.”
Vanderbilt has lost both of its conference games this year, a 91-72 loss to Florida and a 77-74 loss to Kentucky. The Commodores are led in scoring by sophomore guard Scottie Pippen Jr., who averages 22 points per game.
That is good for second best in the SEC.
Pippen Jr. does the most of the damage for Vanderbilt’s guards, but the Commodores also rely heavily on their post players. Dylan Disu, a 6-foot-9 forward, averages 12.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. He leads the SEC in rebounds.
Myles Stute, a 6-foot-7 freshman forward, averages 11.5 ppg.
Both Disu and Stute are excellent 3-point shooters • each has made 12 this season, second on the team behind Pippen.
“I am really impressed with Vanderbilt, especially offensively how they spread the floor and they have so many guys who can shoot the 3,” Howland said. “They’re a team that is going to be very difficult to defend. We are going to have our hands full.”
Vanderbilt shoots only 33% from 3-point range as a team, but its main scorers can be lights-out at times. Pippen Jr. shoots 37%, Stute shoots 52% (12 of 23), and fourth-leading scorer Jordan Wright comes off the bench and is shooting 70% from 3-point range. He averages 8.8 points per game.
In the two SEC losses, Vandy shot 8 of 20 from 3-point range against Florida and 10 of 27 against Kentucky.