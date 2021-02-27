STARKVILLE • The Mississippi State men’s basketball team has a chance to claim a signature win over the SEC’s best team tonight.
Mississippi State hosts No. 6-ranked Alabama tonight at Humphrey Coliseum at 5 p.m. The game will serve as the annual senior night, where Abdul Ado and Jalen Johnson will be honored in pregame festivities.
Alabama (18-6, 13-2) beat Mississippi State earlier this season, 81-73, in Tuscaloosa. The Bulldogs (13-11, 7-8) were down three points with 30 seconds left, but the Crimson Tide hit a 3-pointer to pull away late.
“We played well enough to have a chance down the stretch in Tuscaloosa and that was a positive,” MSU coach Ben Howland said. “I thought our team defense was pretty good but they still made a bunch of 3s, especially in the first half. We have to cut down on their open looks.”
Long-distance plan
Alabama is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the conference, if not the best. The Crimson Tide have made 261 of their 727 3-pointers this season, which is good for 35.9% from deep. They average 10.9 made 3-pointers a game.
In the win against Mississippi State in January, Alabama shot 14 of 34 from 3-point range while four players made two or more from deep.
Freshman Joshua Primo, the Tide’s fifth-leading scorer, made 4 of 5 from deep in that game.
“They’re the best team in our league,” Howland said. “They shoot the ball so well from three, and they have so many good pieces. Primo is one of the best freshmen in our conference. They have a good blend of older players and younger players and everyone can shoot it.”
Howland said Alabama excels in transition offense, no matter if the opposing team misses or makes a basket. The Bulldogs will need to focus on defending in transition, which has been stellar during Mississippi State’s two-game winning streak.
Mississippi State beat Ole Miss a week ago, 66-56. In that game, the Bulldogs held Ole Miss to 38% shooting from the floor and 26% from 3-point range.
In the win over South Carolina on Wednesday, Mississippi State held the Gamecocks to 29% from the floor, the lowest Howland has allowed in an SEC game during his tenure at MSU, and only 19% from 3-point range.