STARKVILLE • The Mississippi State women’s basketball team continued its losing streak last week, but coach Nikki McCray-Penson likes the effort her team is showing as of late.
Mississippi State is currently unranked for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The Bulldogs (8-6, 3-5 SEC) have lost four-straight games, three of them against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.
The job doesn’t get any easier this week as MSU hosts No. 21-ranked Tennessee (12-5, 6-3) today at 4 p.m. in the Humphrey Coliseum. Weather permitting, the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
“For us, it’s just winning one day at a time and continuing to improve,” McCray-Penson said. “Our team is hungry and wants to win. We want to get a win under out belt because we are accustomed to winning. But we have to learn how to win for 40 minutes.”
This game was originally scheduled for Feb. 4, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee program.
Mississippi State has dealt with a lot of postponements and time between games in the last month.
The Bulldogs played only one game between Jan. 17 and Feb. 11, with the original Tennessee game postponed and the Vanderbilt matchup scheduled for Feb. 1 canceled after the Commodores ended their season due to COVID-19.
Mississippi State had four games scheduled this week, but Sunday’s matchup with Ole Miss was postponed {span}due to the anticipated inclement weather and poor travel conditions{/span}. Still, the Bulldogs have three games scheduled in seven days this week.
“I think this is a way for our kids to really understand how to prep,” McCray-Penson said of the week stretch. “You only have one or two days to prep for a team, so the attention to detail is going to be key.”
Tennessee, despite sitting in third place in the SEC standings, has lost two straight entering the matchup. The Volunteers lost to No. 6 Texas A&M, 80-70, and lost to No. 20 Kentucky, 71-56, in the last week.