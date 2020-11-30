STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State men’s basketball team will play its home opener tonight.
Mississippi State (0-2) hosts Texas State (2-0) tonight at the Humphrey Coliseum at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs opened the season last week against Clemson and Liberty in the Space Coast Challenge and lost both games by 11 points. MSU has struggled with turnovers in the early portion of the season, averaging 16 per game.
The Bulldogs also struggle at the free throw line and have made only 23 of 46 attempts. Sophomores Tolu Smith and D.J. Stewart have been the leading scorers for MSU this year. Both are averaging 16 ppg while Smith also averages 8.5 rebounds per game.
Texas State has beaten the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Texas A&M - Corpus Christi this season. The Bobcats are averaging 86.5 points per game. They are led offensive by junior guard Mason Harrell with 16.5 ppg.