STARKVILLE • The Mississippi State men’s basketball team is hoping to put a midweek loss in the rear view mirror and rebound today.
Mississippi State hosts Florida at Humphrey Coliseum at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The Bulldogs (8-5, 3-2 SEC) lost 56-55 to Texas A&M on Wednesday after blowing a 13-point lead in the second half.
Head coach Ben Howland wants his team to quickly put that behind them.
“We were very disappointed,” Howland said of the loss. “That one hurt. We had a great opportunity to get to 4-1 in SEC play and didn’t capitalize on it. But today we have practice. … I expect us to get a good practice today and get really good preparation for this good Florida team.”
Mississippi State struggled the most against Texas A&M’s full court pressure. The Bulldogs turned the ball over 15 times against the press, including eight in the second half when they fell apart.
Texas A&M scored 19 points off of MSU’s 15 turnovers.
Florida also runs full-court pressure at times and can cause a lot of issues for opposing team’s offenses.
Florida’s defense forces 15.4 turnovers per game. Since SEC play started, the Gators have forced 16, 13, 13, 14 and 8 turnovers.
“I really put that on my shoulders. We should have been more aggressive and really attacked it,” Howland said of the press. “We talked about that yesterday and that’s something we will do moving forward. We are going to see a press again against Florida.”
Florida’s offense has been a balanced attack in conference play. The Gators are led by Tre Mann with 14 points per game, while Colin Castleton averages 12.2, Scottie Lewis 11, and Noah Locke 9.9.
The Gators are without their best offensive player in Keyontae Johnson, however. Johnson, who averaged 16 points per game through four games this season, collapsed on the court against Florida State on Dec. 12.
Johnson was the preseason SEC Player of the Year. Following his collapse, he was diagnosed with acute myocarditis after an MRI on his heart. He is most likely out for the whole season.
“He was one of the best players in our league going into the season, so obviously No. 1, thank God that he is okay when he collapsed. Worst case scenarios were running through everybody’s head and seems like he will be fine, …” Howland said. “He’s a hell of a player, but they’re still a very good team. They’ve got some really talented kids and they’re a force to be reckoned with.”