STARKVILLE • With national signing day and bowl season right around the corner, Mississippi State coach Mike Leach is hoping to finish his first season on a high note.
Mississippi State (2-6) hosts Auburn (5-4) at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 14, but was postponed due to COVID problems within the MSU program.
“I think the most important thing for us to do is to be the best team we can be,” Leach said. “That’s what we have control over and we have kind of a thin squad, but we have to put people into the positions that I think can help move the team the best and can also elevate their abilities.”
Mississippi State has played its last two games, losses to Georgia and Ole Miss by identical 31-24 scores, with fewer than 53 scholarship players.
Leach told the media on Monday that number doesn’t look to have improved much, and that MSU will still likely be under that threshold on Saturday.
Leach and the Bulldogs are still planning to take the field again.
“We’ve been well below the threshold the last two games, but despite that, I’d rather play and go out there. You practice all year long to play, so I am glad we get to play. … We’ve still played admirably, but not as good as we could’ve. You just kind of roll with it.”
Since the COVID-19, injury, transfer and opt-out viruses started hitting Mississippi State hard, freshman quarterback Will Rogers has taken over as the starting quarterback.
Rogers has improved each week he has played, and he has not thrown an interception in his last three games. He’s also increased his passing yards each game. Against Ole Miss, he passed a career high 440 yards and three touchdowns.
Leach said is hoping to get Rogers as much playing time as possible so he can keep improving.
“I think he’s ahead of schedule and better than I would have expected,” Leach said of what Rogers’ improvement. “I think it’s more overall and it’s not like there’s one big thing. It’s more like getting more polished and getting everything quicker and smoother and more precise.”
The Bulldogs’ final regular-season game is scheduled for Dec. 19, at home against Missouri.
Mississippi State also has a chance to add another game this year with the new rules regarding bowl season. This year, there is no win requirement for teams to enter a bowl game, so Mississippi State would be allowed to accept a bid if offered.
“I certainly would be in favor of it,” Leach said of the potential opportunity. “I want to play as many games as we can. We have a young team and the more practice and more work we get, the better.”