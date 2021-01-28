STARKVILLE • The Mississippi State women’s basketball team had 10 days off to prepare, but it didn’t matter as the No. 21-ranked Bulldogs were beaten by 20-plus points for the second-consecutive game.
No. 4 South Carolina beat Mississippi State, 75-52, in Humphrey Coliseum on Thursday night. This was MSU’s first game since a 69-41 loss to Texas A&M on January 17.
Mississippi State (8-5, 3-4 SEC) has now lost three-straight games and has a losing record in SEC play for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.
“I think we are moving in the right direction as long as our kids continue to come in and work,” MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said. “It doesn’t feel good to be on a three-game losing streak, but these are things we can correct. “We just have to execute. This is a new season for us. Yes, we didn’t get the win but we have to be us. We are winners and we have to get back to our winning ways.”
The Bulldogs started the game off well with a 7-2 lead over South Carolina (13-1, 8-0) four minutes into the game. The Gamecocks cut into the lead, but the Bulldogs led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.
South Carolina wasted no time taking the lead in the second quarter.
The Gamecocks scored four field goals in the first two minutes of the quarter and used a 14-0 run to take a 22-11 lead with 6:26 left until halftime.
The Bulldogs were able to cut the deficit to seven points after Myah Taylor hit a layup and 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions, but South Carolina took a 36-23 lead at halftime. Mississippi State shot only 28.6% from the floor in the first half.
MSU turned the ball over nine times in the first half and gave up 27 rebounds – eight on the offensive glass.
“We just have to keep working,” McCray-Penson said. “It’s that simple. They had one more field goal than us and seven more free throws than us which was really four more possessions, but because we gave them 54 points off turnovers, second chance and fast break points, that really hurt us.”
Rickea Jackson tried to keep the Bulldogs in the game with nine points in the third quarter, but MSU’s defense had no answers for South Carolina and the Gamecocks led 54-41 going into the fourth.
South Carolina outscored MSU 21-11 in the fourth quarter. Jackson led the Bulldogs with 15 points, but MSU was outscored by 23 points with her on the floor.
Jessika Carter had 12 points and 10 rebounds while Taylor added 10 points.
Mississippi State has the weekend off due to Vanderbilt canceling its season and will host No. 20 Tennessee on Thursday.