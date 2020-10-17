STARKVILLE • Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill’s status for the remainder of the season is up in the air.
Hill, who already missed most of the Arkansas game due to an injury, was reportedly suspended shortly before the game on Saturday for an undisclosed reason.
In his absence, No. 11 Texas A&M beat Mississippi State, 28-14.
After the game, head coach Mike Leach told reporters that Hill was unavailable for Saturday’s game and that he “was not sure on the future.”
Hill, a preseason All-American, decided to forego the NFL draft last season to return for his senior season. Through the first three game, he was Mississippi State’s leading receiver with 23 catches for 237 yards and a touchdown.
He set a school record last week against Kentucky with 15 catches. The Bulldogs haven’t run the ball much, and Hill has 15 carries for 58 yards on the season, averaging 3.9 yards per rush.
Key Number – 6
Mississippi State’s line gave up six sacks. It also allowed five quarterback hurries, and those led to an interception and a strip fumble which led to an A&M touchdown drive.
The offensive line saw some changes mid game. After starting the first two games at center, Cole Smith was replaced by James Jackson. Smith then entered the game at guard late in the game and seemed to give Will Rogers better protection than Costello was getting.
Key Drive
Rogers entered the game at quarterback late in the third quarter after Costello’s fumble on the sack. On his second drive, Rogers connected with Malik Heath for a 32-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14 points.
Rogers was 8 of 10 passing for 85 yards on the drive. He was also 3-3 on third down.
He finished the game 15 of 18 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Next Week
Mississippi State is off. The Bulldogs travel to Alabama on Oct. 31.
Quotable
“I think it’s mental on the part of the offensive line and we as coaches have to somehow calm them down. It’s definitely mental because we can block our defensive line, although A&M couldn’t consistently. We can. I think it’s mental.” – Leach said of the line struggles.
Bulldog Bites
This was the first game this season that Mississippi State did not throw a pick-six. … Mississippi State and Texas A&M are now tied in the all-time series, 7-7. … Texas A&M is the first team this season to surpass 100 rushing yards on MSU.