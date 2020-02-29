Mississippi State is still on the bubble with three games remaining in the regular season.
The Bulldogs are fighting for another NCAA Tournament bid but remain in the “first four out” category according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.
“It’s just one game at a time, nothing has changed from months ago,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “We approach every game expecting to win and understand how important it is for us to win this time of year to continue our march towards hopefully securing a spot in the tournament.”
MSU (18-10, 9-6 SEC) has back-to-back road games at Missouri and South Carolina before its wraps up the regular season at home against Ole Miss next weekend. The first of those road trips tips off today against the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
The Bulldogs crushed Missouri 72-45 in Starkville on Jan. 14 for their first SEC win of the year. It was very much a must-win game for State, which had started conference play at 0-3, and started a string of five-straight SEC wins for the Bulldogs.
“We have to play like we did in those games in terms of our intensity and focus,” Howland said. “Our backs are against the wall. We were 0-3 and if we don’t win, forget about it.
“We’re in that same boat right now.”
Sophomore forward Reggie Perry scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the first game against Missouri. Mississippi State also held the Tigers to just 34.7 percent shooting in that contest and only allowed one player – freshman forward Kobe Brown (14 points) – to reach double figures.
Missouri (14-14, 6-9 SEC) has played better of late, winning three of its last four games including a 61-52 victory at Vanderbilt on Wednesday. The Tigers have also won four straight inside Mizzou Arena.
Guards Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith have been the catalyst for Missouri over the last six games. Pinson is averaging 20.8 points per game over that span and shooting 51.3 percent from the field while Smith is scoring 16.7 points.
“We have to be at our very best to have a chance to win this game,” Howland said. “Anything less will not get it done.”
MSU has won seven of the last eight outings against the Tigers with the lone loss coming in overtime in Columbia in 2018.