College baseball season that we so enjoy in these parts hasn’t gotten off to a roaring start.
Mississippi State has rarely looked like a team that could position itself to defend the national championship, and Ole Miss hasn’t looked like a No. 1-ranked team, though it spent two weeks at that position.
Both teams have had to remake themselves after major injuries – though the Rebels should get Kevin Graham’s productive bat back in the lineup at some point.
The injury situation has been more severe for the Bulldogs who had season-enders for Landon Sims, arguably the nation’s best pitcher, and reliever Stone Simmons.
So much of what happens in a baseball game is dictated by that guy on the mound.
Ole Miss gained a lot of preseason attention because every significant position starter returned from an offense last year that led the SEC in batting average and was second in runs scored.
It’s not easy to hit your way to the top, as the Rebels are finding.
For Mississippi State, losing Sims was the college baseball equivalent of losing Tom Brady.
You don’t subtract that guy and not feel it.
It naturally meant the bullpen would need to find more quality innings, and that also got harder with the loss of Simmons who got some big outs in 24 1-3 innings last year and had not allowed a hit or a run in 4 1-3 innings over three appearances this season.
That guy on the mound thing.
Week Four of 10 SEC weekends begins Friday with MSU and Ole Miss both 4-5 and tied for last in the Western Division. That’s a bit misleading. Everybody’s last except Arkansas at 7-2 and Auburn at 5-4, the latter having lost its only conference series against Ole Miss at Auburn.
Both the Bulldogs and Rebels could make a quick pitching pivot in a positive direction.
The bullpen struggles for MSU got big boost in Game 3 at Arkansas when Jackson Fristoe closed with 3 2-3 scoreless in a 5-3, 12-inning victory.
Fristoe said he’s felt himself improving, but his numbers had been erratic. His Arkansas performance validated why MSU coach Chris Lemonis keeps giving him the ball.
If Fristoe can begin to stack strong performances on top of one another it would be huge for the Bulldogs.
Pitching was always going to be a restoration project for Ole Miss, which saw two starters drafted in the top 58 picks last spring. The Rebels also lost a dominant closer in Taylor Broadway.
Mike Bianco’s first couple of starting plans didn’t work, but he continued to push buttons, and the Rebels may have found something in last week’s series win at Kentucky with Dylan DeLucia, Tupelo freshman Hunter Elliott and Oregon State transfer Jack Washburn.
All three were starting an SEC game for the first time, and the trio allowed just one earned run in a combined 15 2-3 innings.
Behind DeLucia that dynamic Ole Miss offense won a 2-1 SEC game on the road.
That guy on the mound matters so much.