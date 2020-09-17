Mississippi State and Ole Miss had three players each named to the preseason All-SEC football team on Thursday.
For Mississippi State, senior Kylin Hill was named to the first team at running back. Hill led the SEC in total rushing last year with 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry and 103.8 rushing yards per game.
He was also active in the passing game and finished with 18 catches for 180 yards and one touchdown.
On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Erroll Thompson was named to the secodn team and defensive lineman Kobe Jones was named to the third team.
Thompson has made 29 consecutive starts and tallied 84 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 1 forced fumble last season.
Jones tallied 30 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.
Ole Miss sophomore Jerrion Ealy was named to three different positions on the team.
Ealy, who rushed for 722 yards and 6.9 yards per carry last year, was named to the second team as the return specialist.
He was named to the third team as both running back and as the all-purpose player.
Ealy averaged 24.38 yards on 13 kick returns last year. He returned a kick 94 yards for a touchdown against Southeastern Louisiana.
Wide receiver Elijah Moore and punter Mac Brown were named to the third team.
Moore had 64 catches and five touchdowns last year.
Brown averaged 44.2 yards on 62 punts.