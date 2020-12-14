STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women’s basketball team put any offensive woes behind them as the Bulldogs made a school record 18 3-pointers on Monday night.
No. 13-ranked Mississippi State beat Troy, 103-76, at the Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs (3-1) shot 18 of 37 from 3-point range, which are both school records. The previous record for made 3-pointers was 14 held by the 2001 Bulldogs.
The offensive outburst came nine days after Mississippi State lost to South Florida in overtime, 67-64. The Bulldogs shot a season-worst 33% from the floor and 15% from 3-point range in the loss.
The Bulldogs attempted only 13 3-pointers in the entire game against South Florida.
“Well the way we have been shooting in practice, you could tell we would have a good 3-point game tonight,” sophomore guard Rickea Jackson said. “We saw that Troy was pretty much sagging off of us so we didn’t try to force anything inside.”
The 3-point onslaught started as fast as the game started. Just 17 seconds in, Sidney Cooks knocked in a 3-pointer on Mississippi State’s first possession of the game. She and Jessika Carter each put in a layup, then the shots continued falling from outside.
Cooks made three more 3-pointers in the first quarter while Jackson added three and Aliyah Matharu made one herself.
The Bulldogs led 36-14 after the first quarter and were 8 of 13 from 3-point range. Cooks scored 14 points in the quarter.
“I’m super happy for the team and for myself,” Cooks said. “I think I had a really good day of practice yesterday with just focusing on my shot and really focusing on my form, seeing the ball go through every time and what to do to make that ball go through the hoop. It just transferred over to the court today.”
The Bulldogs poured in five more 3-pointers in the second quarter. Matharu made two of them, while Cooks, Jackson and Caterrion Johnson each made one. That gave Mississippi State 13 at halftime, one off the record.
MSU led 63-32 at the break.
Three minutes into the third quarter, Myah Taylor tied the record. Thirty seconds later, Jackson hit her fifth 3-pointer of the night to break the record and MSU took a 81-58 lead into the fourth quarter.
Jackson finished the night with a game-high 30 points and was 6 of 10 from 3-point range, which are both career-highs. Cooks’ 26 points was also a career high. Matharu added 16 points, while JaMya Mingo-Young scored seven points and had nine assists.