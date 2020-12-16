STARKVILLE • Mississippi State signed an overall solid recruiting class on Wednesday, but three commitment flips kept the Bulldogs from rising in the rankings.
MSU wrapped up its early national signing day haul with 18 signees, which matches the number of commitments the Bulldogs had entering the day.
It’s the No. 34-ranked class in the country and No. 10-ranked class in the SEC.
The Bulldogs signed four four-star players and 13 three-stars.
“Well, we are still recruiting and still on a number of guys and also some may be announced later,” head coach Mike Leach told reporters. “We are going to see what unfolds as the dust settles in January and obviously the transfer portal as well.”
Mississippi State did, however, miss on some of its biggest targets on the day. Navonteque Strong, a three-star and the No. 1-ranked linebacker, de-committed from MSU and then signed with LSU. Four-star receiver Malik Nabers, who has been committed for a few months, also flipped and signed with his hometown LSU.
The last player to flip was three-star defensive back MJ Daniels, who donned a powder blue Ole Miss cap after he said he was shutting down his recruitment and sticking with MSU just a week ago.
Those three losses dropped Mississippi State from right around a Top 25 recruiting class down to No. 34.
“We have our eye out for other guys and we’re in dialogue with other people as well at both of those positions and that continues,” Leach said of the losses.
While there were big losses, Mississippi State also signed some exceptionally talented players. The No. 10 ranked quarterback in the country, four-star Sawyer Robertson, signed with MSU for both football and baseball.
Robertson is the No. 134 ranked player in the country and will end his high school career as a Top 15 record holder in career passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions in Texas high school football.
Mississippi State also picked up some talented receivers. Four-star Theodore Knox, a speedster, stuck with his commitment and signed with the Bulldogs. MSU also grabbed four-star receiver Antonio Harmon from Kosciusko. Harmon is a 6-foot-4, 205 pounder.
Harmon signed with MSU over Ole Miss, LSU and Georgia.
“First of all, he’s a big guy,” Leach said of getting Harmon. “We like that. He’s a big target. That’s the other thing with receivers besides the fact that we were able to get some speed. We were able to get some size and I think he’s a real good example of that. He’s a very coordinated, fluid guy with good ball skills. And he’s pretty aggressive about going to get it.”
Mississippi State also added five signees across the offensive line, which is a much needed group to improve.
On the defensive side, MSU added only one defensive back, so the Bulldogs will need to focus on that position before February’s signing day. A plus on the defensive side of the ball was linebacker John Lewis, a four-star from Germantown.