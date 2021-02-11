After yet another long break, the Mississippi State women’s basketball team hits the road for a return to the court tonight.
MSU (8-5, 3-4 SEC) has not played in two weeks and has only played once in the last three weeks – a 75-52 loss to South Carolina, which is ranked No.1 this week.
The Bulldogs had two games scheduled since then, but the matchup with Tennessee was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Volunteers’ program, and the matchup with Vanderbilt was canceled after the Commodores opted out for the remainder of the season.
Now the Bulldogs travel to face No. 18 Arkansas (14-7, 4-6) in Fayetteville at 8 p.m. tonight. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
“I think for us, it’s been helpful but it’s also been hurtful because young people want to play,” head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said of the lengthy break. “For us as coaches, you want to get in the gym as much as possible and we have been able to get in the gym. Hopefully we will have a lot of carry over from our practices in our game.”
The break from games could be a plus for the Bulldogs, who have lost three-straight for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.
Mississippi State also fell out of the AP Top 25 poll this week for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.
Arkansas, on the other hand, is coming off a weekend loss to Texas A&M, 69-67, but has won three of its last four which includes a 90-87 win over No. 2 Connecticut – which is likely to rise to the top of the polls after Monday night’s win over South Carolina.
The Razorbacks have the highest-scoring offense in the SEC with an average of 84.3 points per game, but are also given up the most points in the league. Arkansas is giving up 74.6 ppg and has yielded more than 300 more points than the next closest team.
Four players average double-digit scoring for Arkansas, but the team is led primarily by Chelsea Dungee (21.9), who leads the SEC in scoring.
“They can score the ball. They score it but they also give up points,” McCray-Penson said. “We have to be able to put the ball in the basket and we can’t let them score how they like to score consistently.
“For us, we have to match their energy and effort in transition.”