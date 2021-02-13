STARKVILLE • After having its worst defensive game of the season on Wednesday night, Ben Howland and the Mississippi State men’s basketball team got some extra reps in practice.
The Bulldogs lost to LSU on Wednesday, 94-80, which is the most points MSU has allowed all season. Normally after a Wednesday game with another game on Saturday, Howland lets his players rest on Thursday.
That wasn’t the case this week with how poor the Bulldogs played on defense.
“We had a good practice (Thursday),” Howland said. “Because of how we defended and our need to work on transition defense, we went for about an hour and ten minutes and it was really good. Any time you play that poorly defenisely, you have to get that taste out of your mouth and the best way to do that is get on the court and compete.”
Mississippi State (11-10, 5-7 SEC) will have a chance to show that defensive improvement today at home at noon against Vanderbilt (5-10, 1-8). The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
The two teams have already faced off once this season. Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt, 84-81, in Nashville on January 9. In that game, Iverson Molinar, D.J. Stewart, Tolu Smith and Jalen Johnson combined for 68 of MSU’s 84 points in the win.
On the other hand, Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Commodores with 18 points and 12 assists. Pippen is the SEC’s second leading scorer with 20.4 points per game, behind only LSU’s Cameron Thomas.
He’s struggled during the Commodores current two-game losing streak. He’s scored 12 points in each of those games, which is his second-lowest scoring output of the season.
“They’re very dangerous because they’re as good of a shooting team as there is in our league,” Howland said. “You look at Pippen and (Dylan) Disu. Those are two of the best guys in our league. Pippen is a really, really special player. He’s a great passer, great scorer and great shooter.”
While Vandy only has one SEC win this year, the Commodores are playing better as of late. Since January 27, Vanderbilt is 1-3 with its three losses by a combined 16 points.
The Commodores lost to Florida by 7, Auburn by 6, and Georgia by 3. They also went on the road and beat South Carolina by 12.