STARKVILLE • Mike Leach is hoping for better offensive line play against Alabama this weekend.
Mississippi State travels to No. 2-ranked Alabama on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Bulldogs (1-3) have lost three-straight games but are coming off of an open week. Leach said during the open week, his team focused on fundamentals and more fundamentals.
“We had some good hard practices and did some good-on-good, which I thought was beneficial to us,” Leach said Monday. “It was really competitive. I did see progress and I did appreciate the effort our guys gave. But I think we are still a work in progress.”
One of the biggest struggles this season has been the offensive line play. After struggling for the first three weeks against only a three-man rush, the offensive line played its worst against Texas A&M two weeks ago.
The Bulldogs gave up six sacks and five quarterback hurries, which led to a strip-sack and an interception.
A few changes were made in the game, including James Jackson being moved to starting center while Cole Smith moved to left guard, and some players were taken out in the middle of the game.
Leach said his line needs to improve on consistency and communication.
Three players have been starting who had never started before, and those players are finding themselves in the wrong positions at specific times.
“We used the week to get better at communicating and getting everybody where they need to be at the right time,” Leach said. “We have a few guys that don’t play particularly well when they’re tired, so I think we need to work through that. And also be mindful when we have to replace some of them too, because some of these guys aren’t fighting through the fatigue.”
Position updates
In other position groups, both KJ Costello and Will Rogers are still taking reps with the starting offense. Leach hopes to have a starter picked out later in the week, but is taking it day-by-day.
Running back Kylin Hill’s status with the team is still unknown. Leach said there was no update on him and that he was still unavailable.
At safety, Fred Peters was injured and is out for the season after surgery last week. In his place, Leach said they are using a committee of players to replace him. CJ Morgan, who had surgery this offseason, is still not available.