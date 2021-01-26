Mississippi State’s youth and lack of experience is starting to show up this season, especially in the turnover department.
The MSU men’s basketball team has lost two straight and three of its last four games. The Bulldogs, now sitting at 9-7 with a 4-4 record in conference play, hit the road again tonight to take on No. 18 Tennessee at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.
The Volunteers (10-3, 4-3) were ranked No. 6 in the country last week but have lost two straight games to Florida and No. 12 Missouri.
“I’ve watched them all year and they’re really impressive,” MSU coach Ben Howland said of Tennessee. “They have a lot of depth. They’re really talented. They’re coming off two losses, so you know they’re going to bring their very best effort.”
Mississippi State’s biggest issue in the last few weeks has been turnovers. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 or more times in three of its last four games and 12 or more in five straight games.
MSU has turned the ball over 218 times this season, compared to only 200 team assists.
“Taking care of the ball is No. 1 right now,” Howland said of where he wants to see improvement. “When you look at the last game, we had too many turnovers that led to easy baskets. We have to do a better job at taking care of the basketball. That’s a huge one.”
Some of the turnover issues come from inexperience. Most of the players playing significant minutes on the team are freshmen and sophomores, or players that were not on the team last year.
The only players that played significant minutes last season are senior Abdul Ado and sophomore guard D.J. Stewart, who were both starters. Sophomore guard Iverson Molinar, who averages 17.5 points per game this year, played only 12 minutes per game last year.
Nobody else on the team played last year. That includes sophomore Tolu Smith (31.6 minutes per game) and Javian Davis (17.3 mpg) in the post, while freshmen Deivon Smith (20.3 mpg) and Cameron Matthews (19.8 mpg) are both playing significant roles in their first college season.
Senior transfer Jalen Johnson (20.1 mpg) has playing experience at his previous schools, just not at MSU.
“We are incredibly young,” Howland said. “After Abdul, DJ and Iverson, nobody on this roster played a year ago. So it’s a very new roster but I think our guys have handled their roles. We have freshmen learning on the job and they’re growing.”